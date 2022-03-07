2330 GMT Japan wages data for January

  • Labor cash earnings expected -0.3% y/y, prior -0.2%

2350 GMT Japan - bank lending (February) and current account (January)

0001 GMT UK BRC Sales like-for-like for February

  • expected 15.2% y/y, prior 8.1%

  • like-for-like retail sales data strips out the impact of changes in store size.

0030 GMT Australia NAB business confidence and business conditions for

  • priors 3 and 3 respectively

The National Australia Bank Business survey should show improvement for both headline measures as the impact of the Omicron wave dissipated. Inflation pressures are expected to show continued increase.