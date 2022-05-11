If ya'll are finished trashing stocks, here is what's on the economic calendar due from Asia on Thursday 12 May 2022:

calendar 12 May 2022
  • The times in the left-most column are GMT.
  • The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month) result.
  • The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is the consensus median expected.
  • I've noted data from New Zealand as the little flag may not be quite clear, its very close in appearance to the Australian flag if you are unfamiliar with the two.

The items to note (underlined above) are the Bank of Japan Summary of Opinions, this is for the April meeting. Due at 2350 GMT

  • The Bank of Japan 'summary' precedes the minutes by months.

Also, due at 0300 GMT, are  inflation  expectations data from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The Bank tends to respond to this survey. For today, if expectations take another step higher, even further from 2%, the RBNZ is likely to respond with more determined hikes to their official cash rate.