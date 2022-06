Brandenburg CPI +8.0% y/y

Prior +8.5%

The German state readings reaffirm that we are seeing softer annual inflation with the monthly figures for Hesse and Brandenburg coming in flat. The only positive news is that we're not seeing a big climb down in the details that really matter. As per the North Rhine Westphalia data earlier, food inflation and gas, electricity inflation remains elevated and that will be of little comfort to households.