USD/HKD has hit a 3-month low (HKD a 3 month high) circa 7.8325:

It was only last week that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HK's central bank) was intervening to support the HKD. The HKMA have held the HKD in its desired trading band pegged against the USD for decades.

As for rates:

Hong Kong overnight interbank offered rate jumps 92 bps to 4.4381%, highest since late 2019

One-week HIBOR up 48 bps to 4.10952%, highest since December 2022

One-month HIBOR up 38.5 bps to 4.15762%, highest since January 2023

Official rates set by the HKMA in HK are bound to US official rates, inextricably linked to the pegging of the curency to the USD.