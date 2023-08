Hong Kong sent saying an index is expected open down -0.6% at 19,125 points.

Looking at some of the other indices:

China's Shanghai index is expected open down -0.1% at 3242.21

Japan's Nikkei 225 is trading up 0.14%

Australia's ASX200 is trading down -0.07%

The US E-mini S&P is trading up 0.30%