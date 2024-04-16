AI image

Almost exactly a year ago on April 17, 2023 a thief in Toronto pulled off an Ocean's 11-calibre crime with a theft of $20 million in gold bars from Toronto's Pearson Airport.

He almost got away with it but today, police announced that arrests have been made in connection with the crime. The Brinks lawsuit against Air Canada appears to have detailed what happened:

An unidentified individual gained access to Air Canada’s cargo warehouse after presenting fraudulent paperwork approximately 40 minutes after the plane carrying the goods first landed. Staff then handed over $2 million in US dollars and 400 kilograms of gold bars – currently worth about USD$30 million.

You gotta respect the nerve. Police will hold a news conference tomorrow that will also include US authorities.