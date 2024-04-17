HSBC analysts in a note on oil, restating their Brent crude forecasts:

lack of supply disruptions and significant OPEC+ spare capacity is helping contain oil prices

"In our view, the muted price response shows that there was a fair degree of geopolitical risk already priced in"

market believes an escalation into a broader regional conflict is unlikely

but add the caveat: "Regional escalation cannot be ruled out, and as such we expect the current geopolitical risk premium from the Middle East conflict – around the mid-single digits – to persist"

if the crisis does escalate, it may not necessarily lead to supply disruptions

there is a high likelihood that OPEC+ dials back its supply cuts in Q3 this year given high prices