HSBC analysts in a note on oil, restating their Brent crude forecasts:

  • lack of supply disruptions and significant OPEC+ spare capacity is helping contain oil prices
  • "In our view, the muted price response shows that there was a fair degree of geopolitical risk already priced in"
  • market believes an escalation into a broader regional conflict is unlikely
  • but add the caveat: "Regional escalation cannot be ruled out, and as such we expect the current geopolitical risk premium from the Middle East conflict – around the mid-single digits – to persist"
  • if the crisis does escalate, it may not necessarily lead to supply disruptions
  • there is a high likelihood that OPEC+ dials back its supply cuts in Q3 this year given high prices
In the wake of the SPR release, from the US and some Asian countries