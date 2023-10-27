Via the UK's Daily Mail:

The Kremlin has issued an extraordinary denial to the 'lies' that Vladimir Putin, 71, had 'died at his luxury Valdia forest palace' - amid claims a 'coup' was underway in Moscow.

This comes after a Telegram channel, which has claimed for months the Russian leader had cancer and was terminally ill, announced that Putin had died.

It further claimed that a 'coup' was underway in Russia as Putin's inner circle would be trying to pass off his 'body double' as the real president.

That Telegram channel is laughable. Every 5 minutes its something about a body double filling in for a dead someone.

He's just resting!