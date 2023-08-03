BOE is evidence-driven

It is not the right time to declare that "we are done" with rate hikes

If there is more evidence of persistent inflation, we will raise rates further

But again, there is more than one path to deliver inflation target

The question posed was whether or not they are delivering a similar communication to the ECB last week. In some roundabout way, he is saying no but it doesn't mean that even more rate hikes is the answer to solve the inflation equation. As mentioned earlier, it just seems like the BOE is just one meeting (or at most two) behind where the Fed and ECB are at right now.