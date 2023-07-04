The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency is Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. Speaking in Tokyo.
- Says we will be discussing the nuclear program of Iran amid uncertainty
- and also discussing North Korea
- there is still a possibility of an incident at the Ukrainiain nuclear facility
Grossi is in Japan to present a review of Tokyo's plans to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.
- to meet Japan's prime minister and foreign minister in Tokyo on Tuesday before heading to Fukushima on Wednesday