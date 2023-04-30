China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published April PMIs over the weekend.

The manufacturing PMI back into contraction increases pressure on Chinese policy makers to provide a further boost to the economy. Indeed China's Politburo said back on Friday they recognise "weak momentum and insufficient demand" is holding back recovery.

China Stats people (a spokesperson for the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)) said following the data that:

"A lack of market demand and the high-base effect from the quick manufacturing recovery in the first quarter"

contributed to the weaker PMI for April.

The Composite PMI for April came in at 54.4