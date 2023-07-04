Probably the biggest news over the past 24 hours or so, Greg had it on Monday:

China will restrict exports of products and materials that incorporate the metals gallium and germanium. these are critical to the manufacturing of semiconductors, 5G base stations, and solar panels.

An important point to note is that while Russia, Japan, South Korea and Ukraine all produce unrefined gallium, their combined output is around 10,000 kg per year. China outputs more than 500,000 kg per year (2022 numbers).

This could get ugly very quickly. The impact is likely to be a jump in price for these metals, which should encourage increased production outside China, but it'll take time.