Info via a Reuters report overnight:

China would “strictly limit” unnecessary travel outside the country by Chinese citizens as part of its COVID-19 response, the National Immigration Administration said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials should strictly prevent COVID outbreaks caused by illegal entry into China, according to the statement.

Other financial media is reporting this also but there are not many more details at this stage.

China's Great Wall may have to be repurposed to keep folks in, not out.