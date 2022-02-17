French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told parliament:

"We have reached tipping point now. It's not a matter of weeks; it's a matter of days,"

Western powers, Russia and China are in accord on the outlines of the accord.

"Political decisions are needed from the Iranians. Either they trigger a serious crisis in the coming days, or they accept the agreement which respects the interests of all parties."

Iran's lead nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani responded in a tweet

calling on Western powers "to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions."

"After weeks of intensive talks, we are closer than ever to an agreement; nothing is agreed until everything is agreed, though,"

Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia recommenced talks last week after a 10-day break. The US is negotiating with Iran indirectly through these talks.

Oil traders are awaiting the return of Iranian oil to the market if the nuke deal is re-established. If oil does return to the market it'll take time. And, really, it won't likely meet the current level of demand. Still, oil tends to drop on positive news out of the talks.

