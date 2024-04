Eamonn had the headline up earlier here. Kanda was telling reporters that: "We are ready 24 hours, so whether it's London, New York or Wellington, it doesn't make a difference."

He offered no comments on intervention but said that recent developments in the FX market have been "speculative, rapid and abnormal". Adding that any excessive FX market moves triggered by speculators would have an adverse impact on the daily lives of people.