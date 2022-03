In their statement on the suspension of the six Russian firms LBMA said therefore:

"These six refiners will no longer be accepted as Good Delivery by the London Bullion market until further notice"

The global impact on gold deliveries may not be too significant with this move, the refiners mainly supply the Russian domestic market.

Nevertheless, gold is barely off its high for the week so far (yeah, its early in the week but not much can be done about that!):