The Wall Street Journal (gated) cites unnamed sources for the info:

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has expressed its anger to Russia for not following through fully on its pledge to throttle production in response to Western sanctions, the people said.

Saudi officials have complained to senior Russian officials and asked them to respect the agreed cuts, the people said.

Last week we had Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak comments re the low probability of additional OPEC+ cuts when the group meets on June 4. This was seemingly a bit of a blooper from him, but maybe not?

