News from overnight ICYMI - Russia will no longer cooperate with US inspections of its nuclear arsenals under the New START control treaty.

Via Reuters:

Russia told the United States on Monday it would not allow its weapons to be inspected under the START nuclear arms control treaty for the time being because of travel restrictions imposed by Washington and its allies.

Russia remained fully committed to complying with all the provisions of the treaty, it added.

---

Not good news at the margin this.