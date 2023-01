Media report overnight, citing an unnamed Saudi official.

Saudi Arabia kept oil exports steady in December

produced just below its OPEC+ target of 10.48 million barrels a day

The official said Saudi Arabia maintained its oil shipments unchanged from November as it carried out the terms of an OPEC+ deal meant to stabilise the global crude markets.

OPEC+ will hold a monitoring meeting on February 1. The next full OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for 4 June 2023.