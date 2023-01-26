A statement issued by S&P Global Market Intelligence executive director for economic research Sara Johnson on Wednesday forecast 1.9% world real gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, a rate that falls short of potential but averts a global recession.

Sees an acceleration in mainland China and sustained moderate growth in the emerging markets

Sees global growth of 3.0% in both 2024 and 2025.

Monetary tightening will succeed in slowing inflation rates, which in turn will allow for interest rates to decline

sees further deceleration led by goods prices

expects global inflation at 4.5% y.y in June this year, to 3.6% in December 2023

“Many of the forces that fuelled inflation have reversed, including lockdowns and supply disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic, extraordinary fiscal and monetary stimuli, and shifts in the composition of consumer spending”

declines in industrial commodity prices are now moving downstream to intermediate and finished goods prices

On the US: