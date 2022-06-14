Via Reuters overnight on UK ructions.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was set to share details on plans for a new independence referendum.

Sturgeon said she was nearly ready to give more details on how Scotland's devolved parliament could move ahead with a new independence referendum without the consent of the British government.

Scotland had an independence referendum back in September of 2014. Scotland voted no to independence that time around. GBP was slammed in the lead up to the referendum on prospects of splintering in the UK.

According to Sturgeon .... here we go again!