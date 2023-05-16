Global oil demand set to rise by 2.2 mil bpd in 2023 to a record 102 mil bpd

Current market pessimism stands in stark contrast to tighter market balances in 2H 2023

That is when we expect demand to exceed supply by almost 2 mil bpd

China will account for nearly 60% of global oil demand growth this year

China's demand recovery has surpassed expectations, reaching a record 16 mil bpd in March

The above fundamental outlook is still being retained and is one reason to stay bullish on oil in the months ahead. However, the technicals are still a considerable factor as well. And right now, it is pointing to buyers just barely hanging on - with the 200-week moving average below $70 limiting a further drop in WTI crude.