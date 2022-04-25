German Ifo:



🔹 Business Climate: 91.8 (Forecast 89, Previous 90.8)

🔹 Current Conditions: 97.2 (Forecast 95.9, Previous 97.0)

🔹 Expectations: 86.7 (Forecast 83.5, Previous 85.1)

Ifo Says April Current Conditions Index Revised to 97.1

April Expectations Index Revised to 84.9

Ifo Economist Says Germany Economy Is Robust in Face of Uncertainty

Ifo Economist Says 75% of Companies Reporting Problems With Supply Chains

Not many were expecting an improvement! And gawd knows we needed a bit of positivity today.

