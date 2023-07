The latest numbers:

2023 global GDP +3.0% vs 2.8% in April

2024 GDP at 3.0% vs +3.0% in April

China 2023 GDP at 5.2% vs 5.2% in April

Eurozone GDP at +0.8%

UKGDP to grow 0.4% vs -0.3% in April

German GDP contracting 0.3% vs -0.1% in April

US GDP growth at 1.8% vs 1.6% in April

The IMF said global growth remains tilted to the downside, but more favorable outcomes are now increasingly possible. On the monetary side, they expect tightening until the end of 2024 or early 2025.