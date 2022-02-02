IMF Georgieva speaks on Ukraine impact

IMF Chief Georgieva is on the wires saying:

geopolitical tensions make uncertain outlook for global economy more complicated

already impact of Ukraine crisis on energy prices especially in Europe

strict Western sanctions on Russia would inevitably create interruptions in our financial transactions are done

hoping for pragmatism to prevailing crisis of Ukraine

sanctions on Russia's access to Swift financial transaction system would have a spillover effect

IMF has lending capacity of 700 billion available

IMF ready to help if conflict has a spillover effects on other countries

IMF has ongoing program with Ukraine. 2.2 billion available to disperse by June

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is also speaking to Biden's moves into Eastern Europe:

Confirms Biden's decision to deploy troops to Eastern Europe

US forces will not fight in Ukraine. WIll ensure robust defense of our allies

US to send additional forces to Romania, Poland, and Germany

1000 US troops based in Germany to rebase to Romania

troops will move to Romania in coming days

moving 2000 troops from US to Europe in coming days

forces deploying sonar in addition to 8500 troops already put on alert

there may soon be additional military posture decisions to announce

These comments are in line with the Wall Street Journal article earlier today