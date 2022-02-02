IMF Georgieva
IMF Georgieva speaks on Ukraine impact

IMF Chief Georgieva is on the wires saying:

  • geopolitical tensions make uncertain outlook for global economy more complicated
  • already impact of Ukraine crisis on energy prices especially in Europe
  • strict Western sanctions on Russia would inevitably create interruptions in our financial transactions are done
  • hoping for pragmatism to prevailing crisis of Ukraine
  • sanctions on Russia's access to Swift financial transaction system would have a spillover effect
  • IMF has lending capacity of 700 billion available
  • IMF ready to help if conflict has a spillover effects on other countries
  • IMF has ongoing program with Ukraine. 2.2 billion available to disperse by June

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is also speaking to Biden's moves into Eastern Europe:

  • Confirms Biden's decision to deploy troops to Eastern Europe
  • US forces will not fight in Ukraine. WIll ensure robust defense of our allies
  • US to send additional forces to Romania, Poland, and Germany
  • 1000 US troops based in Germany to rebase to Romania
  • troops will move to Romania in coming days
  • moving 2000 troops from US to Europe in coming days
  • forces deploying sonar in addition to 8500 troops already put on alert
  • there may soon be additional military posture decisions to announce

These comments are in line with the Wall Street Journal article earlier today