IMF Chief Georgieva is on the wires saying:
- geopolitical tensions make uncertain outlook for global economy more complicated
- already impact of Ukraine crisis on energy prices especially in Europe
- strict Western sanctions on Russia would inevitably create interruptions in our financial transactions are done
- hoping for pragmatism to prevailing crisis of Ukraine
- sanctions on Russia's access to Swift financial transaction system would have a spillover effect
- IMF has lending capacity of 700 billion available
- IMF ready to help if conflict has a spillover effects on other countries
- IMF has ongoing program with Ukraine. 2.2 billion available to disperse by June
Meanwhile, the Pentagon is also speaking to Biden's moves into Eastern Europe:
- Confirms Biden's decision to deploy troops to Eastern Europe
- US forces will not fight in Ukraine. WIll ensure robust defense of our allies
- US to send additional forces to Romania, Poland, and Germany
- 1000 US troops based in Germany to rebase to Romania
- troops will move to Romania in coming days
- moving 2000 troops from US to Europe in coming days
- forces deploying sonar in addition to 8500 troops already put on alert
- there may soon be additional military posture decisions to announce
These comments are in line with the Wall Street Journal article earlier today