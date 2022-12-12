The IMF is reporting on global debt and saying:

total public and private global debt fell to 247% of GDP in 2021 versus 257% in 2020. That was the biggest drop in 70 years

global total debt reached a record $235 trillion in 2021, still 19% of GDP above pre-pandemic levels

biggest decline in debt was among advanced economies

total debt rose in a low-income developing countries

high inflation will continue to reduce debt ratios in 2022 but government's should use fiscal policies to reduce inflationary pressures

managing high debt levels will become increasingly difficult if economic outlook deteriorates further