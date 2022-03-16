Earlier reports were that the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery.

Earlier this week White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, in response to the possibility that India could take up the Russian offer of discounted crude oil

“I don’t believe this would be violating that (sanctions)”

“But also think about where you want to stand when history books are written at this moment in time. Support for the Russian leadership is support for an invasion that obviously is having a devastating impact”