ING Research discusses its bias on EUR/USD this week.

"The highlight of the eurozone data calendar this week will be November price data - released for Germany tomorrow and for the eurozone on Wednesday. The question is whether inflation will fall back from the highs (not far from 11% year-on-year) and allow the European Central Bank to potentially soften its hawkish rhetoric a little. Currently, the market prices a 62bp rate hike on 15 December," ING notes.

"EUR/USD is consolidating at higher levels - having been buoyed by the 20% recovery in European equity markets amidst declining energy prices. Equally, business confidence has been holding up a little better than expected. We cannot rule out EUR/USD trading back up to the 1.0480/1.0500 area again (though the reasons for that are far from obvious) but reiterate that the second half of the week could potentially push EUR/USD back to the 1.02 area," ING adds.

