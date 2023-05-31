The dollar is sitting higher today but its advance has been somewhat held back after yesterday's retreat. Month-end trading is a focus point today and that will make things tricky to navigate, alongside euro area inflation data this week and then the US non-farm payrolls on Friday.

In the equities space, the AI boom continues to fuel the recent optimism but that sort of faltered late yesterday. That still does present a bit of concern as the global outlook remains shaky amid worries from China and tighter financial conditions in major economies.

Looking ahead today, German and French inflation data will be one to watch for the euro and bond yields before we turn our attention to month-end going into the London fix.

0600 GMT - Germany April import price index

0645 GMT - France Q1 final GDP figures

0645 GMT - France May preliminary CPI figures

0755 GMT - Germany May unemployment change, rate

0800 GMT - Italy Q1final GDP figures

0800 GMT - Switzerland May Credit Suisse investor sentiment

0900 GMT - Italy May preliminary CPI figures

1100 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 26 May

1200 GMT - Germany May preliminary CPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.