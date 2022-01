Not a lot of change foir the oil price during the session here. It follows Brent settling at its highest since late November on the OPEC+ announcement (400k boost as expected).

ING:

There were no surprises from OPEC+ yesterday.

The move provides some comfort to the market as it signals that they are confident with the demand outlook in the coming months.

As a result, Brent managed to settle at $80/b yesterday, the highest level since late November