Initial jobless claims
Initial jobless claims stay elevated at 264K

The initial claims remain elevated, but the continuing claims remain more steady. The steady reading suggests people are being let go, but then finding a job relatively quickly. The continuing claims are reported on a week lag basis, but the initial claims have been at 260+ over 3-weeks now. Below is the chart of continuing claims.

Continuing claims
Continuing claims are not moving to the upside

The expectations are for a 71% chance of a hike in July, but only a 19% chance of a 2nd hike by November.

Dow Industrial Average down -59 points. The NASDAQ is down -26 points in the S&P index is down -6.44 points after the data.