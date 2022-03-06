The latest on the talks coming over financial news are that Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal.

US Sec State is trying to paint a brighter picture:

"These things are totally different and just are not, in any way, linked together. So I think that's irrelevant," Blinken said in an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation" TV show.

added that a potential deal with Iran was close

cautioned that very challenging remaining issues were unresolved

Lavrov and Blinken