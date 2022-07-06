ISM services index June 2022 chart
  • Prior was 55.9

Details:

  • Prices paid 80.1 vs. 82.1 last month
  • Employment 47.4 vs. 50.2 last month
  • New orders 55.6 vs. 57.6 last month
  • Production 56.1 vs. 54.5 last month
  • Supplier deliveries 61.9 vs. 61.3 last month
  • Inventories 47.5vs. 51.0 last month
  • Backlog of orders 60.5 vs. 52.0 last month
  • Exports 57.5 vs. 60.9 last month
  • Imports 46.3 vs. 52.8 last month

This is a positive surprise as the service sector remains robust.

Comments in the report: