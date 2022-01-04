Comments in the report:
- “Chemical supply chains are filling very slowly. Still not full, but (my) gut feeling says it’s getting easier to source chemical raw materials.” [Chemical Products]
- “Continued strong demand has our production facilities producing as many vehicles as we have materials for; however, capacity is limited due to the global chip shortage.” [Transportation Equipment]
- “Lowered oil prices due to (the) omicron variant has caused concern around production and capital spend in 2022.” [Petroleum & Coal Products]
- “Labor is still tight, and turnover continues. Supply chain issues are is still causing customer order cuts. Trucks are scarce, and the teams are burned out from working long hours and dealing with supply constraints daily.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]
- “Price increases appear to be slowing. Lead times are shrinking slowly, and inventories are growing. I hope we have reached the top of the hill to start down a gentle slope that lets us get back to something that resembles normal.” [Fabricated Metal Products]
- “Business continues to be good, with strong incoming orders from customers. Continue to battle labor, material and transportation pressures.” [Furniture & Related Products]
- “Construction projects for 2022 and 2023 look very strong for us.” [Nonmetallic Mineral Products]
- “Costs for steel seem to be coming down some. We have seen a little relief on steel prices, but they are still very high. Overall performance by suppliers has improved. On-time deliveries have improved.” [Machinery]
- “Supply chain interruptions have dramatically increased in the fourth quarter. Many of our suppliers are unable to deliver product until January or February 2022 or later.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]
- “Very robust order activity. Backlog increased. Plastic raw material shortages impact orders.” [Plastics & Rubber Products]