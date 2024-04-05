The NY Times is reporting:
- The Biden administration announced Israel agreed to open an additional crossing for aid into Gaza amid a humanitarian crisis.
- No immediate confirmation from Israel on the agreement, following a tense phone call between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu.
- Biden threatened future support for Israel could be conditional on addressing civilian casualties and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
- Israel agreed to open the Erez crossing for aid into northern Gaza and the port of Ashdod at Biden's request.
- The measures aim to improve conditions in northern Gaza, where displacement due to the Israeli invasion has heavily impacted the population.
- Most aid to Gaza previously entered through two southern border crossings.