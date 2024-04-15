Israel's war cabinet is still debating how to respond to Iran attack, according to CNN. They still remain on track to respond but the report says the 'heated debate' is looking at military and diplomatic options.

Among the military options that are being considered, the war cabinet is considering an attack on an Iranian facility that would send a message, but would avoid causing casualties, one Israeli official said. But Israeli officials recognize that will be a difficult needle to thread, hence the ongoing debate.

The report says Netanyahu and fellow cabinet ministers have yet to make a decision.