An Israeli spokesman is saying:
- calls on international organizations to a evacuate Rafah regions where military is operating
- Negotiators will leave for Cairo shortly
- Israel's objective is still to destroy Hamas
- Aid continues to flow into Gaza, says where there is hunger in Gaza it is orchestrated by Hamas
meanwhile in the US:
- US has made its use clear to Israel on a major ground invasion of Rafah state
- US continues to believe hostage deal is in best interest of Israel, Palestinians
- US remains engaged with partners to work out agreement for enduring peace.