An Israeli spokesman is saying:

  • calls on international organizations to a evacuate Rafah regions where military is operating
  • Negotiators will leave for Cairo shortly
  • Israel's objective is still to destroy Hamas
  • Aid continues to flow into Gaza, says where there is hunger in Gaza it is orchestrated by Hamas

meanwhile in the US:

  • US has made its use clear to Israel on a major ground invasion of Rafah state
  • US continues to believe hostage deal is in best interest of Israel, Palestinians
  • US remains engaged with partners to work out agreement for enduring peace.