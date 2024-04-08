Israeli PM Netanyahu is saying that a date has been set for an invasion of Rafah invasion in Gaza.
Crude oil is trading down around $1.00 or -1.15% at $85.92. The low price has reached $84.70. The highest level came in at $87.07
Israeli PM Netanyahu is saying that a date has been set for an invasion of Rafah invasion in Gaza.
Crude oil is trading down around $1.00 or -1.15% at $85.92. The low price has reached $84.70. The highest level came in at $87.07
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read