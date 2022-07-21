Early elections will be the next focus in Italy and after the whole fiasco with the Five Star Movement split, it is going to be a messy one to try and think how this is all going to play out. The relative uncertainty will keep investors on their toes and that will see Italian assets pressured, much to the dismay of the ECB.

Draghi's decision was already well telegraphed since yesterday and the euro is not having much of a reaction to the headline. EUR/USD remains up 0.3% at 1.0210 on the day currently.