Italy's services sector contracts in Sept -PMI

Italian S&P Services PMI: 48.8 (Forecast 49, Previous 50.5)

Italy's services sector contracted in September after reporting modest growth the month before, a survey showed on Wednesday, as surging costs and uncertainty hit client demand.

"Demand conditions remained weak, with inflows of new work falling amid reports of muted client demand due to weaker confidence, geopolitical issues and higher prices," said Lewis Cooper, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

