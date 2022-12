This builds on yesterday's jump as highlighted by Adam at the time here:

10-year Italian bond yields are now up another 12 bps to 4.28% and that is the highest since 10 November. That's a bad sign for risk sentiment in the region as it continues to bring about growing economic worries, with the spread between 10-year Italian and German yields also widening to 212 bps today:

Lagarde certainly wasn't down to close the spreads yesterday with the more hawkish tilt.