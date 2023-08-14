On a mid-August day in 2008, ForexLive came to life. In the early days, it looked something like this:

Since then, we've written hundreds of thousands of posts on financial markets all for the extremely affordable price of $0.

I know that some of you readers have been with us since the very start and we're deeply thankful for everyone who reads and contributes in the comments. We get messages from all over the world and count many of the famous names in financial markets as readers.

Thinking of all the twists and turns in markets since 2008 leaves me with a deep sense of gratitude to have been able to write about it all in real-time. The puzzle of the market is a never-ending one that's brutally frustrating but there's value (and accountability) in putting it on the page every day.

Deep thanks to Eamonn, Greg and Justin who are an all-star team of analysts and the best guys you'll ever meet. Also a big thank you to the wonderful people behind the scenes who keep the site working and all the writers and contributors here over the years.

There's been long-term bull market in doom and sensationalism in financial news media and I hope we've been able to balance that with some clear-eyed analysis and a focus on risk management. We hope to be a trusted voice on markets for another 15 years...how time flies.

-Adam