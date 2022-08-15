Iran's foreign minister said it would respond to the European Union's "final" draft text to save a 2015 nuclear deal by midnight local time today. That deadline has now passed and we continue to wait. Earlier today there were murmurs that it could extend and here we are.

From the sounds of things, it won't be a simple 'yes' or 'no'. Iran wants to continue to negotiate on things that are in the deal and separate items that it considers part of the deal, like dropping an investigation into its nuclear activities.

In terms of oil, it's sitting right in the 50-61.8% retracement of today's range and waiting like the rest of us.