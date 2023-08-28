Here's a roundup of the headlines, in case you missed the happenings from Jackson Hole:

All in all, there wasn't anything really new that was offered up - as expected. The Fed and ECB are mainly reaffirming that the door to tighten further is still open but they're not hard committed to the idea of another rate hike. The mantra now is that choosing to pause does not mean that they are done just yet. And if not, they will at least keep rates at a sufficiently restrictive level to bring down inflation - or so they say.