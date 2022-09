No comment on day-to-day FX moves

But watching with a high sense of urgency

It is desirable for currency to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

We have heard all of this before but it is more about the timing of things as USD/JPY briefly held at fresh highs since 1998 earlier in the day. The pair is still up 0.2% to 139.27 currently with buyers setting their sights on the 140.00 mark.