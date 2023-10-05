Japan's real wages in August declined for a 17th month in a row.

This is important as the Bank of Japan has persistently been emphasising that sustainable wage rises is a prerequisite for deciding whether and how to dismantle its ultra-loose monetary stimulus.

Inflation-adjusted real wages, a barometer of consumer purchasing power, fell in August by 2.5% y/y

prior -2.7%

Nominal pay growth was +1.1%

prior +1.1% also

Special payments -5.4% year-on-year

the biggest fall since January 2021

