Japan Business capital spending +3.4% y/y in Q3 2023

expected +3.4%, prior +4.5%

Business sales +5.0% y/y

expected +4.5%, prior +5.8%

Company Profits +20.1% y/y

expected +13.8%, prior +11.6%

Eyes are on wages data, and really on Spring wage negotiations, to give us a clue on the timing of any moves from the Bank of Japan. These are good data here but are not of impact on the yen upon release.

Bank of Japan policy board