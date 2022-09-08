Sharp FX fluctuations are not desriable

Important for currency to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

Concerned by rapid, one-sided currency moves

Does not want to comment on specifics (when asked about intervention)

Well, you can pretty much copy and paste these comments for later after the meeting between the MOF, FSA, and BOJ as pointed out here. It is pretty much a rehash of what they have talked up previously and I would expect the statement later to reinforce the narrative.