Japan finance minister Suzuki says he confirmed with Yellen that the US and Japan will communicate closely on FX
- discussed with U.S. Yellen recent market developments, in particular recent dollar/yen moves
- explained to Yellen recent yen falls are rapid
- confirmed with US Treasury Secretary Yellen to adhere to G7 agreement on fx
- cannot say how US Yellen responded in talks on forex
- talked about USD/ JPY in the context of explaining broader state of Japan's economy, didn't voice concern the Yellen over its moves
Suzuki would like to slow the fall in the yen, which has been going on for weeks and months at a rapid pace.
more to come