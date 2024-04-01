The preliminary (flash) and prior for this is here:

The final for manufacturing is a slightly improved (from February) 48.2. Still in contraction.

  • contracted for the 10th consecutive month
  • highest in 4 months, since November 2023
  • output and new orders declined at a slower pace than in February
  • new export orders declined at the fastest pace since February 2023, global demand remains a major headwind
  • input inflation the slowest since February 2021
  • output inflation accelerated for the first time in nearly a year and hit a three-month high
  • employment rose at the quickest pace since July

Services final PMI will be out later in the week.

Japan factory 21 February 2024 2